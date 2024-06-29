Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov admitted that the EU could become one of the centers of the new world

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow has only one wish in relation to Western countries. His words are quoted by RIA News.

Lavrov revealed Russia’s desire towards the West and emphasized that Moscow does not want to see threats from Western countries. In his opinion, the European Union can become one of the centers of the new world.

“Our neighbors on the western tip of Eurasia could become one of the centers of the emerging multipolar world order. Someday they will come to their senses and understand the complete dead end and counterproductiveness for themselves of the course that they are pursuing under the dictation of Washington,” he admitted.