Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to Western statements about the detention of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Related materials

According to the head of the foreign policy department, the purpose of the West’s statements is to divert attention from the crisis in which the liberal development model finds itself. “We see how we have now seized upon yesterday’s news about Navalny’s return to Russia. One can directly feel the joy with which the comments go, as if they were a carbon copy, ”he said.

On January 17, Navalny was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. This happened on the basis of the decree of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow, according to which the blogger was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period. The UFSIN noted that the detainee’s lawyer was aware of this decision, and also got acquainted with the submission of the Criminal Execution Inspectorate (UII) about the cancellation of the conditional sentence and the execution of the sentence imposed by the sentence.

Against this background, the Foreign Ministers of the Baltic States in a joint statement called on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the West to respect the national legislation of sovereign states.

Alexey Navalny arrived in Berlin on August 22. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic “Charite”. Local doctors said they found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.