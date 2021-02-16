Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the United States for suspicion of the Russian vaccine against the new type of coronavirus Sputnik V. He responded to the statements of the American administration at a press conference after a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Togolese Republic, reports RIA News…

The diplomat commented on the words that the drug is an instrument of Russian geopolitical influence, designed to make other countries dependent on Russia.

“Well, what can I say (…). If there is nothing to oppose to normal friendly communication between countries and if the only thing that can be said on this score is this kind of statements – well, it’s sad. We never make friends with anyone against anyone else, ”the minister said.

Lavrov stressed that the relations of the Russian state with foreign partners are built on the basis of “mutual attraction” and develop regardless of anyone’s influence.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.