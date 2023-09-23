Lavrov: US statements about Iranian drones in Ukraine have no basis in facts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on statements by the US authorities that Iran allegedly supplies drones to Russia, which are subsequently used in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

He emphasized that such statements are not based on any facts. Lavrov also noted that no evidence on this issue was presented. In addition, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled, the Iranian side has also repeatedly asked for evidence of such supplies. “Mr. [Госсекретарь США Энтони] Blinken announces a lot of things, with enthusiasm, with pathos,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow knows nothing about the agreement between Russia and Iran on the production of drones. Information about the deal previously appeared in The Washington Post. “I don’t know where The Washington Post got this information from. We need to contact them,” Peskov said.