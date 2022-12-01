Foreign Minister Lavrov called rumors that Moscow “asks for negotiations” with Kyiv a lie

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the rumors that Moscow allegedly “asks for negotiations” with Kyiv in order to buy time and gather additional forces for a special operation a lie. Broadcast of the minister’s press conference on Thursday, December 1, is available on YouTube.

“This is both funny and unpleasant because people lie, they lie openly,” the head of the department said.