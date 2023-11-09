Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on statements about American President Joe Biden’s faith in Ukraine’s ability to “return territories,” noted that “blessed is he who believes.” He stated this on November 9 in an interview with the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

“Blessed is he who believes, that’s what our people say,” the minister said. A fragment of his interview was published in the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The minister also responded to the intention of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to continue the counter-offensive. According to Lavrov, it is difficult to comment on the words of the Ukrainian leader, since he said that even if they stop giving him help, he will continue the battle alone.

The day before, November 8, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States had spent 96% of the funds allocated for all areas of support to Ukraine, including arms supplies, since the beginning of the Russian special operation. According to him, they included military, economic, financial and humanitarian assistance.

Also that day, Erin McKee, assistant to the head of USAID for European and Eurasian Affairs, reported during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the agency had exhausted all reserves for assistance to Ukraine.

Before this, on November 3, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington no longer has the ability to sponsor Ukraine at the previous level. According to her, the US government has exhausted additional budgetary allocations to help Ukraine and is forced to reduce military supplies.

Western countries have strengthened their support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.