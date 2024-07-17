Lavrov: There are occasional conversations with the US, but nothing significant there

The United States and Russia have occasional telephone conversations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference following the UN Security Council meeting. The broadcast was carried out on YouTube– the channel of the Foreign Ministry.

However, according to the diplomat, nothing significant is observed in them. Lavrov also mentioned rare personal negotiations between the parties. In particular, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled how the head of the CIA William Burns met with the director of the SVR Sergei Naryshkin. One of such meetings took place in 2022 in Ankara.

In March, Naryshkin revealed some details of the agreements with Burns. According to him, they agreed not to allow leaks about issues discussed by them personally. The head of the SVR emphasized that he adheres to this and stated that before this, leaks were allowed only from Washington.