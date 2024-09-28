Lavrov: Trump should convince Kyiv to repeal discriminatory laws

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, should convince the Ukrainian authorities to repeal discriminatory laws against the Russian-speaking population of the country. About this at press conferences said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, the Kyiv authorities continue to restrict the rights of the Russian-speaking population, including the right to use the Russian language.

“If Mr. Trump succeeds in repealing these laws that we are talking about, this will already be a step forward. It’s as easy as shelling pears to do,” the minister said.

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov spoke about resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Moscow’s position on this issue is extremely clear and known.