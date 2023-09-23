Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, criticized the West as an “empire of lies” and said the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative would not work because they do not fulfill promises made to Moscow. Lavrov spoke after the annual meeting of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York, where Ukraine and its Western allies tried to rally support for kyiv in the war.

Denial. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and the West of promoting a vanishing international power structure in his speech to the UN General Assembly. Lavrov denounced that Western nations are promoting a global phobia against Russia and that they want to erase his country from the map.

“The United States and its subordinate Western collective continue to fuel conflicts that artificially divide humanity into hostile blocs and hinder the achievement of general objectives. “They are doing everything possible to prevent the formation of a truly multipolar world order,” Lavrov said.

“They are trying to force the world to play by their own self-centered rules,” he added.

The diplomat, who did not go into details about his country’s war in Ukraine, stated that Russia is ready to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine but that they will not consider “any proposal on a ceasefire.”

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has clearly said that we are ready to negotiate. But we will not consider any proposal on a ceasefire because we already did it once and we were deceived,” Lavrov said during a press conference after his speech.

It is the second consecutive year that the General Assembly has been held without the end of the war in sight. A three-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive has been slower than kyiv planned.

Ukraine’s seats in the assembly hall were empty for much of Lavrov’s speech. A similar scenario occurred in the United States seat.

But Lavrov railed against the United States and Western countries, accusing them of “fomenting hysteria on the Korean peninsula.” “The West is a true empire of lies,” denounced the Russian.

Lavrov accused the United States and Western nations of prolonging the war by refusing to consider any peace proposal that does not come from Ukraine, which is calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory. “Do you want (the negotiation) to be on the battlefield? Very good, it will be on the battlefield,” he assured.

Since his country invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has tried to justify what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation is absent as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at United Nations Headquarters. © Mary Altaffer/ AP

The Russian version says that Kiev was oppressing Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and that is why Moscow had to help them, that ties between Ukraine and the West in recent years represent a risk for Russia and that NATO seeks to reach its territory .

According to Lavrov, the rest of the planet “no longer wants to live under anyone’s yoke.” This is demonstrated, he said, in the growth of groups such as the BRICS, the coalition of developing economies that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and that recently invited Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab States.

“Our future is being shaped by a struggle, a struggle between the global majority in favor of a fairer distribution of global benefits and civilized diversity and between the few who wield neocolonial methods of subjugation to maintain their domination that escapes them. hands,” Lavrov said, insisting that the United Nations needs to have “a fair balance of interests.”

Russia rejects UN attempt to revive Black Sea grain deal

Lavrov dismissed the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, saying they do not fulfill promises made to Moscow. “We explained to the secretary general why his proposals will not work. We do not reject them. They are simply not realistic. They cannot be implemented,” Lavrov said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month sent a letter to Lavrov with four steps the UN could provide to improve Russian grain and fertilizer exports in a bid to convince Moscow to return to the Black Sea deal. .

“We don’t reject them,” Lavrov commented, “they are just not realistic.” The Russian minister detailed that the Luxembourg subsidiary that Guterres proposes does not even have a banking permit to operate.

The Black Sea grain deal was negotiated by the UN and agreed to by Russia, Turkey and Ukraine to ensure the safety and passage of grain cargo ships through the Black Sea.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at United Nations Headquarters. © Mary Altaffer/ AP

The initiative began in July 2022 and has been in place for almost a year, but was ended by Russia in July 2023, and has raised concerns about the impact on global food security.

Russia asks to suspend sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela and Syria

For Lavrov, the sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela and Syria represent “a gross violation of the principle of sovereign equality” since the West uses them “as unilateral and coercive measures”, which, according to him, “harm first and foremost especially to the most vulnerable strata of society.”

The official began with Cuba, which suffers an “unprecedented” US financial and commercial blockade, aggravated by the “absurd decision to consider Cuba as a State that promotes terrorism”, a measure taken by the Donald Trump government and that the administration of Joe Biden has not reversed.

The official stated that Venezuela, where “Washington must abandon without any preconditions its policy of economically suffocating” the country and Syria, assured that the sanctions “undermine its right to development.” Russia is an ally of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The United Nations General Assembly is made up of the 193 Member States of the United Nations and is a unique forum for multilateral deliberations on the full range of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

With AP and EFE