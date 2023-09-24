Lavrov said that Russia will not persuade Zelensky to start negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected the possibility that Moscow would try to persuade Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to start negotiations by lifting the corresponding ban he had previously introduced, reports TASS.

“[Зеленский] hasn’t canceled yet [указ о запрете переговоров с РФ]no one is going to give him any engagements,” the minister said.

He emphasized that the leaders of Western states are trying to convince other countries that peace in the conflict in Ukraine can only be achieved according to the so-called Zelensky formula, while being well aware that it is absolutely unrealizable. According to him, currently no one demonstrates an understanding of what is happening in Ukraine.

Earlier, journalists announced weakening support for Ukraine in Europe and cited Poland as an example, whose Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, amid discussions with Kiev on grain supplies, announced the cessation of the transfer of equipment to Ukraine.