The Russian Foreign Ministry reported a call from US Secretary of State Blinken to Lavrov

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry. TASS.

The ministry said that Lavrov and Blinken discussed by phone the detention of American reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on suspicion of espionage. In addition, they touched upon some topical issues of a bilateral nature.

The Russian Foreign Minister urged his foreign colleague to respect the decision of the Russian authorities, not to give a political coloration to the journalist’s case, and to accept the fact that the future of Gershkovich would be determined by the court.

In early March, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported Blinken’s request for contact with Lavrov.