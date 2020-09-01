Western statements about Russia’s refusal to investigate the case of Alexei Navalny are false. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told about this on Tuesday, September 1, reports TASS…

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia from the very first day engaged in a pre-investigation check of the entire situation with Navalny. “And the investigation can begin when it is established what happened,” Lavrov explained. “Our Prosecutor General’s Office has asked colleagues in Germany to activate the mutual legal assistance agreement.”

Lavrov also recalled that during the entire time that Navalny was in a Russian hospital, the authorities and doctors were accused of concealing important facts about the incident. At the same time, there is now no information from the Berlin clinic “Charite”. “But for some reason, no one puts forward any demands to them, does not condemn them for trying to hide the truth,” added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On August 28, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that sanctions would be imposed against Moscow if it turns out that Navalny’s intoxication was due to deliberate actions. In addition, the countries of the European Union advocated the international status of the investigation into the intoxication of a Russian blogger.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed at the Omsk airport, doctors hospitalized the oppositionist in the toxic resuscitation department. It is alleged that on the day of departure, Navalny did not eat anything and drank only tea in a coffee shop at the Tomsk airport. On August 22 he was transported from Omsk to Berlin, to the Charite clinic.