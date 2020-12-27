Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacted to the news about the adoption of the “Rodchenkov Act” in the United States. His words were aired on Match TV.

Lavrov recalled the friction between the US Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). According to the politician, the implementation of the act at the international level will become “a disgrace for the entire world sport.”

US President Donald Trump signed the Rodchenkov Act on December 5. The law was passed by the US Senate in November. It provides for criminal prosecution for episodes of doping collusion in tournaments with American participation.

Grigory Rodchenkov is the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and an informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). In 2015, he fled to the United States. His testimony formed the basis of Richard McLaren’s report on the state system of doping support in force in Russia. Following the investigation, a number of Russian athletes were disqualified and stripped of their awards.