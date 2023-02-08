Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Mali on Tuesday on his first visit to the West African nation, in full military cooperation between Moscow and Bamako. Lavrov took the opportunity to criticize the West and reaffirm his support for the countries of the region in their fight against jihadist groups. Both parties want to “give a new impetus” to their cooperation in the fields of defense and economy.

“We are going to support our friends in the framework of bilateral cooperation, not only in the fields of economy, trade and humanitarian aid, but also in increasing the combat capabilities of the armed forces and the training of military,” Lavrov said.

He recalled the military aid provided to Mali in its fight against the development of terrorist groups.

“Last year and at the beginning of this year, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres has undergone a new development. A large batch of Russian aeronautical material was sent which has enabled the National Army of Mali to successfully carry out operations against the terrorists recently”.

He announced, without elaborating, more training and more supply of equipment.

“Now we will plan further steps in the field of education through military higher education institutions and in the field of supplies of weapons and military equipment,” Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in Bamako on February 7, 2023. © Russian Foreign Ministry handout via AFP

For his part, Minister Diop did not hide his great relief at the Russian presence.

“I must say, Mr. Minister, that we have been waiting for you for a long time, but I think that your arrival has fulfilled the expectations of the Malians. Regarding your visit here, in Mali, we want to highlight, first of all, its historical character, since, in the memory of the Malian diplomats, we believe that it is the first time that we have received a foreign minister of the Russian Federation here, in the Republic of Mali,” Diop said.

Criticism of the West

Lavrov took advantage of the visit to criticize the West, bringing up colonialism and presenting himself as a true ally of the African country.

“We and our Malian friends, as well as the vast majority of other African countries, consider it necessary to forget this approach to Africa as a colonial metropolis. Considering how (the West) has annexed and exploited these territories, this continent, they should get used to that the world has changed.”

The Russian presence in Mali gradually replaced the role of France, which spent nine years helping the Malian army stem the spread of Islamic insurgents. However, following Colonel Assimi Goïta’s coup in 2020 and the tensions with the military junta that followed, France withdrew its soldiers from the country.

Soldiers from the Barkhane mission prepare to leave their last bases in Mali on August 11, 2022. © AFP – Etat Major des Armees

This withdrawal also had to do with Bamako’s growing ties with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, who have taken the place of French troops in the fight against jihadism in the country.

“We see the reaction of the Western states on the evolution of our relations and we see with regret that it is again negative, a negative attitude of the West towards the principles of parity and mutual respect,” Lavrov said.

For his part, Diop explained that he was not going to justify his choice of partners. “This decision is a decision of the Malians and a decision that is taken with full responsibility. And Mali wants to work with Russia,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister did not mention Wagner during a press conference and denies any connection to him, but the mercenary group is estimated to have between 1,500 and 2,000 members in Mali.

International entities such as the United Nations fear abuses by Wagner mercenaries and have called for an investigation into possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both Mali government forces and the Wagner group.

The country, submerged in a deep security crisis for years, has experienced a new peak of violence in recent weeks. According to diplomats, analysts and human rights groups, they affirm that indiscriminate violence against the civilian population has increased since the arrival of the mercenaries.

With AP and AFP