If Washington asks not to publish a response to Russian proposals for security guarantees, Moscow will comply with the request, but will convey its essence to the public. This was announced on January 26 during a speech in the State Duma by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, Russia believes that the US and NATO will keep their promise to provide a written response to Russian initiatives.

“We expect a response this week. There is reason to believe that this time they will not let us down and keep their word,” the head of Russian diplomacy noted.

The day before, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US written response to Russia’s security proposals had not yet been handed over, but that it would hardly surprise Moscow. The American side notified the representatives of Ukraine about the content of the response report on the results of the talks.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington would send Moscow this week written responses to Russian proposals on security guarantees and would wait for the reaction of the Russian authorities.

A day earlier, Price said that any steps taken by the American side would not be concessions to the Russian Federation. He explained that the actions of the two countries should be mutual, which means that Russia will also have to do something that would help improve US security.

On January 21, negotiations between Blinken and Lavrov took place. The Russian minister noted that the United States agreed to provide the Russian Federation with written responses to proposals for security guarantees.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees on December 17. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.