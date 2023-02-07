Russia and Mali are planning further steps in the supply of weapons and military equipment, as well as in the training of the Malian military in Russian universities. This was announced on Tuesday, February 7, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following talks with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

“We will now plan additional steps in the field of education through military higher educational institutions and in the supply of weapons and military equipment,” he said.

As Lavrov clarified, last year and at the beginning of this cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical sphere received a new development. In particular, a large batch of Russian aviation equipment was sent to Mali, thanks to which the national army of the republic managed to carry out successful operations in the fight against terrorists.

“Well, the second batch of aircraft for these purposes was delivered quite recently – on January 19,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, as the minister said, Russia and Mali agreed to continue efforts to develop relations in the trade, economic and investment spheres. In particular, in the development of mineral reserves, exploration, energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

Earlier Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in Bamako for talks with Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop and transitional president Assimi Goita. The parties are also expected to discuss international and African issues with a focus on crisis management and combating terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel and West Africa.

Last August, Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara said that the country’s military cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism had brought significant results.