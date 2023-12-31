In Russia, more than 200 representatives of the armed formations of Ukraine have already been sentenced to long terms of imprisonment for crimes committed. This was announced on December 31 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The same fate awaits all other criminals. Each of them will be met with fair retribution,” he said in an interview. “RIA News”.

Lavrov clarified that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia is investigating cases in this area under a number of articles of the Criminal Code.

Thus, more than 4 thousand criminal cases have been initiated against about 900 individuals. These are not only representatives of radical nationalist associations, Ukrainian security forces and mercenaries, but also the military and political leadership of Ukraine. Some of them have been put on the international wanted list, the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Earlier that day, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack against Belgorod will not go unpunished, Russia will respond to threats from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also called the West an accomplice in the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime, including the shelling of civilians in Belgorod. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared.

Ukrainian militants struck the center of Belgorod on the afternoon of Saturday, December 30. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, 22 people were killed and 109 injured as a result of the shelling of Belgorod. There are children among the victims.