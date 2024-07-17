Lavrov: Europe pays 200 billion euros more after refusing Russian resources

Europe pays 200 billion euros more for energy sources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cited this data during a press conference following the UN Security Council meeting. The broadcast was on YouTube– the channel of the Foreign Ministry.

“Deindustrialization threatens Europe,” the diplomat predicted. He noted that European businesses have begun to move to the United States. According to Lavrov, Europe is suffering economically because it was forced to bear the brunt of the sanctions.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister said that the sanctions war against Russia began under former US President Donald Trump, but the dialogue between Moscow and Washington was still maintained. Lavrov stressed that Russia would be ready to work with any American president, depending on the choice of the country’s people.