Lavrov predicted an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the supply of shells with depleted uranium

The supply of depleted uranium shells by Britain to Kyiv will lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports RIA News.

“This is a step towards a further buildup of escalation, and a serious buildup, a qualitative buildup of escalation,” the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, a representative of the British Ministry of Defense said that the words of the Russian authorities about the beginning of the use of weapons with a nuclear component by the West are deliberate disinformation. The ministry noted that the British army has been using similar ammunition for decades. “This is a standard component, it has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities,” the ministry said.

British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. “Along with providing a company of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The use of these projectiles has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. The key danger in this case is the dust emitted from the ammunition that collapses over time, which can pollute the area around or poison a person.