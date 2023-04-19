Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov called Ukraine’s statements about the return of Crimea demagogic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a press conference following a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto, assessed Kyiv’s statements about the return of Crimea. The broadcast was on YouTubedepartmental channel.

Lavrov recalled that Ukrainian officials promised in this case “to destroy the Russian language and Russian culture”, as well as to ensure the dominance of Ukrainian and global culture on the peninsula.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry called such statements demagogic, emphasizing that the conflict in Ukraine, like others, should be resolved on the basis of the principle of the indivisibility of security, when no country should strengthen its security at the expense of others, and also on the basis of the principle of the UN Charter.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor said that Kyiv has no chance of capturing the peninsula. Prior to this, the head of the Russian region, Sergei Aksyonov, reacted to Ukraine’s plans to attack Crimea. He stated that one should not underestimate the enemy, stressing that Crimea is ready for this.