The United States and its Western allies have tried to use the coronavirus pandemic to increase pressure and blackmail when interfering in the internal affairs of other states. Such a statement on Monday, January 18, was made by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of 2020.

As the minister emphasized, the matter concerns, among other things, Belarus.

“Some of our Western colleagues, primarily the United States and its closest allies, tried to use the situation [ в условиях пандемии] to build up their methods of pressure, blackmail, ultimatums, illegitimate actions [не только] the introduction of restrictive unilateral restrictions, but also in other forms of interference in the internal affairs of many countries, ”Lavrov said.

According to the diplomat, the Western elites, looking for external enemies in Russia, China, Iran and a number of other countries, are trying to solve their own internal political problems.

In late December, Lavrov announced Moscow’s readiness to mend relations with Washington using the tactics of small steps. He added that Russia is ready for such work. At the same time, it should be built “on the principles of honesty and mutual consideration of interests, and not on the basis of an American-centric world order imposed by the United States in line with the saying“ who is stronger is right ”.

According to Lavrov, the Russian Federation believes that “Russian-American ties have unrealized potential.”