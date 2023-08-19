Lavrov: protracted conflict in Ukraine reduces the interest of the West in its restoration

The longer the conflict in Ukraine lasts, the more the interest of Western countries in the fact that the West will rebuild the country after the crisis will decrease. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview for the magazine “international life“.

“They (Western investors – Note. “Lenta.ru”) faith in its military successes and in general in the preservation of this state in any form and borders. Not to mention the fact that the ability of Kyiv to service its public debt is a big question, ”Lavrov explained.

According to the minister, Ukraine’s inability to pay its bills will put an additional burden on European taxpayers, which will help accelerate inflation and worsen living standards in these countries.

According to the statistics voiced by Lavrov, in the year since the beginning of the special operation, Western allies’ aid to Ukraine amounted to $160 billion, of which $75 billion was transferred to military purposes. The United States gave Kyiv $113 billion, which is equivalent to $900 per household plus another $300 to service the country’s current debt. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, this is a huge waste for the American people in today’s difficult economic situation.

Earlier, Lavrov announced the need to prevent a conflict between nuclear countries. “In the context of the Ukrainian conflict, the danger lies in the fact that, leading the matter to escalation, the United States and NATO countries risk ending up in a situation of direct armed clash of nuclear powers,” the minister recalled.