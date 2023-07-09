Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov pointed out to his Turkish counterpart the inadmissibility of arms supplies to Kyiv

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. During the discussion, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out the inadmissibility of continuing the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This is stated in the message posted on the official site Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues, in particular, touching upon the situation with the return to Ukraine of the ex-commanders of the Azov brigade (terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Appropriate steps could lead to “exclusively negative consequences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey and Ukraine signed a document providing for the joint development of the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.