Lavrov promised Moscow’s response to Western weapons shelling of Russian territory

Missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would not have been able to strike Russian regions without the direct participation of the United States in targeting. This was stated by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the shelling of Sevastopol and other regions of the country from Kyiv.

It is clear to any technically literate person who understands military affairs that without the direct involvement of the United States in targeting (…) these missiles would not have flown anywhere. Sergey LavrovHead of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The minister explained that the ATACMS missiles transferred to Kyiv by Washington cannot operate without the satellite data that the US transfers to Ukraine. At the same time, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance and Washington continue to insist that they are not taking part in the conflict with Russia.

“This is a bad face on a bad game, and they understand this perfectly well,” he stressed.

Russia to respond to Western weapons shelling of regions

Moscow will respond to the shelling of Russian regions with Western weapons, Lavrov assured. The head of the diplomatic department recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made a similar promise.

As for our response, the president said we will respond. And I am confident that you will hear about it in the foreseeable future. Sergey LavrovHead of the Russian Foreign Ministry

In June, Putin said that Moscow has the right to respond in kind to the supply of weapons to Ukraine that could be used to strike Russian territory. The head of state also emphasized that Russia has the right to supply weapons to regions from which strikes will be launched against sensitive facilities of states that transfer weapons to Kyiv.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

The US has given Ukraine permission to strike targets on Russian territory

At the end of May, US President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to strike targets on Russian territory, Politico reported. However, the head of the White House outlined the condition that American weapons would only be used near the borders of the Kharkiv region.

The New York Times’ sources reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also gave his permission. The decision to review the policy on American weapons was linked to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Kyiv.

Related materials:

Commenting on the permission granted to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the West should not provoke Russia, as it will take retaliatory actions. “There is no point in pulling the Russians’ moustaches: every step the West takes will be followed by a response,” the politician urged.