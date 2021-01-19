Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Sereide, during which he drew attention to the deteriorating security situation in the High North. This was reported on Tuesday, January 19, at website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Unsubstantiated accusations of Russia in ‘cyber attacks’, ‘spy scandals’, deterioration of the security situation in the Far North, including in the Russian-Norwegian border area, have been established. It was emphasized that the buildup of military activity by Norway, the advancement of NATO infrastructure to our borders are fraught with negative consequences for the Arctic, ”the statement says.

In addition, the parties noted the need to overcome the negative dynamics of trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, the ministers positively assessed the online meetings of the bilateral commissions on nuclear and radiation safety and fisheries held in 2020.

The heads of the foreign ministries also exchanged views on the current topics of the UN Security Council agenda, in which Norway took the post of a non-permanent member for 2021-2022, including the political and humanitarian situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan.

In October 2020, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the Russian Federation as the organizer of a cyber attack on the country’s parliament.

In turn, the Russian Embassy in Oslo reported that the Russian Federation considers the statement of the Norwegian authorities that Moscow is behind the cyber attack on the country’s parliament as a provocation.