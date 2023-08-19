“The possession of nuclear weapons in the context of deterrence is currently Russia’s only possible response to some significant external threats to its security.” These are the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the magazine “International Affairs” reported by the Tass agency. Lavrov then recalled that nuclear energy “is exclusively of a defensive nature” and aims “to guarantee the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state” and prevents “aggression against Russia and its allies”.