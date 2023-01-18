Lavrov: “No negotiations with Zelensky. Surprised by Italy aligned with the anti-Russian front“

Negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky are “out of the question”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this today in a press conference in which he defined any talks with the Ukrainian president as “senseless” and “impossible”. “We are ready to evaluate the proposals of the West, but we do not see any series,” said the head of Russian diplomacy, who even went so far as to compare the United States to the regimes led by Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte.

“Washington, using Ukraine as its puppet, is waging war on Russia with the same goal they had: the final solution of the Russian question,” he said, explaining that Ukraine’s “demilitarization” will go through destruction of its military capabilities “There must no longer be any military infrastructure in Ukraine that could threaten the security of Moscow,” he stressed. The United States, according to Lavrov, would not have proclaimed “a partial mobilization”, like the Russian one, but a “total mobilization of the whole West”, to achieve world “domination”. According to the minister, “then China will come, this is no joke”.

Lavrov also reserved a few words for Italy, speaking of Moscow’s “surprise” at “seeing Italy becoming one of the leaders in the anti-Russian front”. “I like Italians, they are very similar to Russians, and Russians like the Italian way of life. I can’t see them as people who build walls and barriers,” he said in response to a question from Ansa. “The way Italy reacts to what is happening reflects an aggressive line of confrontation imposed by Europe rather than the interests of the Italian people,” he added.