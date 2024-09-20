Lavrov on Lebanon Explosions: There Are Those Who Want to Provoke US Intervention

There are those in the Middle East who want to provoke the intervention of the US Armed Forces in the region. The reason for the series of explosions in Lebanon was named by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in interview Sky News Arabia TV channel.

“We are against any escalation. But, unfortunately, there are those who want to heat it up to the limit, and, in particular, provoke the intervention of the US Armed Forces in the region. This is absolutely obvious,” the diplomat said.

In his opinion, the Hezbollah movement is behaving with restraint compared to the capabilities it has, although they want to provoke it.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the beginning of a full-scale military operation by Israel in Lebanon would have catastrophic consequences. She emphasized that Moscow is deeply concerned about the dangerous developments in Lebanon, which has been subjected to unprecedented terrorist attacks.