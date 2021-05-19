Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in Dushanbe on Wednesday, May 19, drew attention to the manners of the correspondent of the local bureau “BBC”.

The minister began his address to journalists with the words “we had very meaningful negotiations”, as a correspondent ran up to the podium with the microphones of “BBC” and “Radio Svoboda” (a media recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent). Interrupting Lavrov’s speech, he began to put them on the table.

“Does the BBC practice such manners?” – the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said sarcastically. After that, he smiled and continued to speak.

Earlier that day, Lavrov held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin. As a result, the head of the Russian foreign policy department noted that Moscow is striving to fully resume regular flights with Dushanbe in the near future.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, in turn, announced preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Dushanbe. According to Mukhriddin, it may take place in the second decade of September.