Lavrov met with UN Secretary General Guterres

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 79th session of the organization’s General Assembly. This is stated in the message in Telegram channel Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The publication is also accompanied by a photo of Lavrov and Guterres shaking hands.

Before the start of the negotiations, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry asked the UN Secretary General what country the carpet lying on the floor in the room where they met was from. “From Turkmenistan?” – asked Lavrov. “I don’t know, maybe,” Guterres commented.

Earlier, the representative of the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN wants to end the conflict in Ukraine. This is how he assessed the possibility of lifting the US ban on Ukrainian Armed Forces striking Western long-range missiles deep into Russia.

Guterres himself said that Russia and the United States must return to the process of reducing nuclear arsenals. According to him, disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons are two sides of the same coin, and progress in one direction spurs progress in the other.