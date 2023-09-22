Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with UN Secretary General Guterres in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Before the start of the negotiations, Lavrov left a note in the guest book, shook hands with Guterres and took a photo with him.

The High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly runs from 18 to 26 September. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, will hold a meeting with the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

In total, the Russian minister planned about 20 bilateral meetings. Zakharova emphasized that the schedule of Lavrov’s participation in the UN General Assembly session is busy and is regularly updated.