Lavrov jokingly said that Russia only has the problem of “suffering from isolation”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, jokingly stated that the only problem for Moscow now is “suffering from isolation.” Writes about this RIA News.

“Everything is fine, we’re just suffering from isolation,” the diplomat noted, answering a question about how he was doing.

At the same time, the Secretary General of the Arab League appreciated Lavrov’s joke, noting that there was a whole line waiting for the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry to get into the negotiation room.

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov proposed creating a BRICS football team. He jokingly noted that Brazil should be especially happy that after expansion, BRICS will have 11 members – the same number as players in a football team.

It was previously reported that a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine will be held on September 20, in which Lavrov will take part. And on September 23, as noted, the Russian minister will speak from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly.