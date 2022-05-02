Museum of the Memory of Jerusalem: «Words worthy of any condemnation. Victims are transformed into executioners ». The Israeli government summons the Russian ambassador and asks for clarification

ROME. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid demands an apology and summons the Russian ambassador after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Adolf Hitler, arguing that the Fuhrer was also Jewish. Lapid called Lavrov’s words “unforgivable, outrageous and a historical error”. Dani Dayan, president of Yad Vashem, the Museum of Memory in Jerusalem, considers the statements of the Russian foreign minister “false, delusional, dangerous and worthy of any condemnation”.

Jewish origins

«The Nazification exists, the members of the Azov Battalion have swastikas on their uniforms or even in tattoos on their bodies, symbols of the Nazi battalions, of the SS, they openly read and support the Mein Kampf. When they say “what Nazification can there be if we are Jews?”. it means nothing: in my opinion Hitler was also of Jewish origins. For some time now we have heard the wise Jewish people say that the greatest anti-Semites are really Jews, ”Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday in an interview with Mediaset after the interviewer recalled that Zelensky is a Jew.

Clarifications

The Israeli foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel in protest after the head of Moscow diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, said that “the greatest anti-Semites are precisely the Jews”. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid explains that Israel expects to receive an apology for Lavrov’s words. “His words are unforgivable, the ambassador will be summoned for a consultation,” protested Lapid. In an interview with Israeli public radio, Dayan denounced that on an element that remained obscure concerning the origins of Hitler’s grandfather on the paternal side, “completely unfounded conspiracy theories were constructed according to which Hitler himself was Jewish. Consequently, it is argued, “Jews are those who exterminated Jews in the Shoah”. It is really to be regretted that the foreign minister of Russia is taking part in this anti-Semitic happening ». Dayan also harshly condemned the claim that Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky is himself a Nazi. “This is a no less serious affirmation (than the one relating to Hitler’s origins, ed). If that is the aspect of Nazism, then why do we make such a fuss about it? That statement is an insult and a severe blow to the victims of true Nazism. The meaning of Lavrov’s words overturns the Shoah. Victims are taken, and they are transformed into executioners ».