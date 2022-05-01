“Italy is in the forefront of those who adopt anti-Russia sanctions and promotes initiatives. At first we were surprised, then we got used to it. “The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, expresses himself in this way in the interview with Zona Bianca, on Retequattro.” It seemed to us that Italy had a different approach and could distinguish white from black. Some statements by Italian politicians went beyond diplomatic norms. I have a wonderful relationship with the Italian people, this is not in question ”, says Lavrov, who tackles the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war at 360 degrees.

Read also

Third World war? “The Western mass media and Western politicians misrepresent when it comes to threats such as World War III. Russia has never stopped efforts that will ensure the war does not develop,” he says. The Russian foreign minister recalls the Gorbachov-Reagan agreements and explains that the Russian Federation is in favor of a “declaration confirming that a nuclear war can never be started” but the US rejects this agreement.

Who can bring peace? “Excellent question but quite late, the problems started years ago, in reality Zelensky had all the cards in his hand” but after his election he did not bring peace. “Zelensky can bring peace if he disrupts criminal orders to the Nazi battalions and stops hostilities. We don’t want him to surrender but give the order to stop hostilities and leave the civilians, “he insists.

The Russian foreign minister reiterates that “we do not want to change the regime” in Ukraine, that “is a specialty of the United States. We want to guarantee security in the east of the country and that no threats to Russia come from Ukraine”, he explains.

“Nazification exists” in Ukraine, he says, focusing on the Russian goal of ‘denazification’. Is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Jewish? “Hitler also had Jewish origins, the greatest anti-Semites are precisely the Jews. The Ukrainian government has become an instrument of Nazi extremists and the US government.”

Gas chapter: Moscow demands payment in rubles. “Do you want to pay for gas in euros and keep the money in your banks? This is stealing money, it is not possible,” says the minister.

The last question: what are Vladimir Putin’s health conditions? “This – he says after a smile – you have to ask the leaders who met him”.