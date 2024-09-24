Lavrov is confident of Russia’s victory in the conflict unleashed by the West in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will win the conflict unleashed by the West at the hands of Ukrainians, since Western countries do not understand any other language.

We need a victory. They don’t understand any other language. This victory will be achieved, we have no doubts Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to him, Russia has truly united in the face of “the war that the West, through the hands of Ukrainians, has unleashed against us.”

The head of Russian diplomacy noted that in order to return to the origins of the UN, the West must understand “that its war, unleashed against both Russia and international law, will be lost.”

Earlier, Lavrov said that Russia does not want an escalation of the conflict with the West. However, he also recalled the warning of Russian leader Vladimir Putin that allowing Ukraine to fire Western weapons deep into Russian territory would mean a NATO war against Russia.

Related materials:

Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out at a meeting of the UN Security Council against holding negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The politician criticized those who “want to talk” with Russian President Vladimir Putin about resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia can only be forced into peace Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He also once again spoke in favor of using his peace formula to resolve the conflict, calling for “preparing a second peace summit” to end the conflict. The Ukrainian president also invited other countries to take part in the conflict resolution process.

Earlier, Zelensky said that ending the conflict in Ukraine is closer than many believe. Despite this, Zelensky insisted on the need for military assistance from Ukraine’s partner countries. According to him, the plan to end the conflict “is not about negotiations with Russia.”

The Ukrainian leader called the next few months decisive. He also again announced a discussion of a “victory plan” with the US authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s allies had allowed a direct appeal to Putin for the sake of negotiations. The reason for discussing such an option was the “plan for victory” of Kyiv in the conflict with Moscow presented by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which raises serious doubts in the West about its credibility.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov considered it possible to resolve the conflict between Russia and the West bypassing Zelensky. At the same time, he added that Russia still aims to fulfill its original objectives.

Related materials:

Russia calls Ukraine’s “victory plan” unrealistic

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called Ukraine’s “victory plan” unrealistic. In his opinion, Kyiv should quickly adopt realistic parameters for resolving the conflict.

We hope that the Kiev regime will not be able to completely destroy its country and its people, which it is already close to, and will not push our world into the abyss of a nuclear catastrophe. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat also said that Zelensky arrived at the high week of the UN General Assembly (GA) to convince the West to raise the stakes in the conflict and force allies to become a direct participant in the conflict with a nuclear power.

Nebenzya stressed that the Ukrainian army was on the verge of defeat. According to the diplomat, this happened despite “abundant supplies of weapons,” including long-range weapons, and despite the provision of intelligence to Kyiv.