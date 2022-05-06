“A great satisfaction. Given that only in Italy there was the controversy about the interview, about how it was and how it was not, while in Israel and the rest of the world they went straight to the contents, on our part there is enormous satisfaction. We have written not a chapter but a paragraph of the history of this war and perhaps of the history of international relations “. So at AdnKronos Giuseppe Brindisi, host of ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4, after the telephone conversation between Putin and the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, during which the Russian president apologized for the sentences uttered on Hitler’s Jewish origins by Sergei Lavrov during the journalist’s interview with the Russian Foreign Minister.

“After what came out of our interview following a question from me on the denazification of Ukraine and Lavrov’s answers – notes Brindisi -, Putin felt compelled to apologize to Israel. Great satisfaction. We note that this interview of ours has affected the relations between two states in the context of this war. “There are those who object that Putin’s apologies to Bennet show that the conductor of the ‘White Zone’, in front of that a sentence uttered by Lavrov, he could or should have pointed out to the Russian Foreign Minister that it was an unsubstantiated statement: “But for what reason? I have to get the news out – Brindisi replies -, I asked a question, he replied by pulling this thing out. Among other things, the story of the Jewish Hitler is an old nonsense unmasked for years, the Corriere della Sera had already published it. In the calculation of a 40-minute interview I need to have news, I had another 30 questions to ask him, what should I have contested with Lavrov? That Hitler’s story is a lie? For me it is already a lie, I had to go further, I made him tell it and I go further “.

“I repeat – concludes Brindisi at Adnkronos -, I do not do my interviews with a helmet, I am not a militant journalist, and in my opinion militant journalists do damage to the profession of the journalist. I am a journalist who has to bring news, I have brought many, I am satisfied. And does one of these news change the course of relations between the Russians and Israel and the war in Ukraine? Dunno, I couldn’t do more than that. I’m really very, very, very, very satisfied. “