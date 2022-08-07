Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Taiwan and China are in conflict, and Nancy Pelosi’s trip threatens to escalate it. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov is clearly on one side.

MOSCOW – The Chinese leadership is fuming: US MP Nancy Pelosi defied all warnings from the powerful empire in the east and traveled to Taiwan on Tuesday, August 2nd. An unspeakable provocation for China: It sees Taiwan as part of the Chinese People’s Republic and strictly rejects official contacts from other countries to Taipei. Read here how the conflict between China and Taiwan came about and what it is about.

Pelosi travels to Taiwan – China draws consequences, Lavrov takes sides

The fact that the 82-year-old Pelosi was not impressed by China’s warnings has consequences: On Thursday, August 4, China began military maneuvers, firing live missiles, rockets are flying over Taiwan. An escalation between China and Taiwan would be the worst case scenario for Germany.

Now Russia has also gotten involved in the Taiwan debate. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sided with China and sharply criticized Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. It is an expression of the US desire to demonstrate its own lawlessness along the lines of “I’ll do what I want,” he said, according to the Russian state agency TASS.

Lavrov compares Taiwan scandal with “Ukrainian situation”

Lavrov criticizes that the United States has created a nuisance out of nowhere – knowing full well what that means for China. Washington is following the same line with regard to the “Ukrainian situation”, the 72-year-old foreign politician complained, according to a report by the Focus. Since February 24, Russia has been waging a war of conquest against Ukraine, the USA is supporting Ukraine and supplying weapons, among other things, in the Ukraine war.

Pelosi trip to Taiwan: China announces ‘punishment’

Even before the trip by the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, Russia had shown solidarity with China and described the visit as a provocation. China itself spoke of a “punishment” that would follow for the United States. Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Washington of flouting Chinese sovereignty “under the guise of so-called ‘democracy'”. (smu/dpa/AFP)