Foreign Ministry: Lavrov discussed energy projects with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan held a meeting at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN). This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts, and also considered issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

“The importance of continuing to work together in the interests of maintaining and further expanding mutually beneficial ties was emphasized. The progress in the implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects in the energy sector will be touched upon,” the Russian department emphasized.