The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias.

It is reported that the parties discussed “topical issues of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the events of the ending cross Year of Language and Literature, and the preparation of the Year of History in 2021.”

In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on upcoming political contacts.

We will remind, earlier in the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the cancellation of Lavrov’s visit to Berlin, scheduled for September 15. The department clarified that such a decision is associated with changes in the working schedule of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Heiko Maas.