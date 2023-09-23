On September 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov handed over to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a video message from Lugansk 14-year-old schoolgirl Faina Savenkova, in which she asks to stop the killings of children in the Donbass by the Kiev regime, stop shelling peaceful houses and schools, and stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. This was reported on September 23 “RIA News” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The video was broadcast during a meeting of diplomats at the UN headquarters in New York.

Faina Savenkova’s video message was filmed by correspondents at school No. 7 in Luhansk, destroyed by Ukrainian militants. The girl asked UN diplomats to do everything to stop Ukraine’s shelling of peaceful cities and stop the death of children.

The schoolgirl said that the school survived the Great Patriotic War, but now, after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), it can no longer be restored. She noted that it is impossible to return the lives of children for whose deaths Ukraine is to blame.

Savenkova also called on the UN to stop the supply of “terrible weapons” to Ukraine to stop the killings, and thanked those who “do not support the crimes of the Ukrainian government against humanity and humanity.”

In November 2021, in a letter to the UN Secretary General, the girl asked for help and expressed hope that the organization would be able to influence Kiev. After that, she was added to the database of the Myrotvorets website as allegedly posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

A month earlier, a schoolgirl called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to close the “Peacemaker” website. She pointed out that posting personal information about people on the portal could threaten their lives.

Six months earlier, Savenkova recorded a video message to members of the UN Security Council, where she called on the organization not to forget about the right of Donbass children to childhood and a peaceful life.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.