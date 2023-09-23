Lavrov gave Guterres a video message to the UN from a girl from Lugansk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a video message from schoolgirl Faina Savenkova from Lugansk to members of the organization’s Security Council. This is reported by RIA News.

In the video, the girl asks to stop shelling peaceful houses and schools and to put an end to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. The transfer of the appeal took place during a meeting between Lavrov and Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York.

Earlier it was reported that Sergei Lavrov handed over to António Guterres the book “Ukrainian crimes against humanity (2022-2023)” by Maxim Grigoriev and Dmitry Sablin. It presents evidence of crimes collected by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis and their accomplices.