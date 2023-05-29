Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrived on a working visit to the Kenyan capital Nairobi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, where he plans to meet with the country’s leadership. About it in my Telegram channel informed official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“We flew to Nairobi. The next tour of Sergey Lavrov on the African continent begins on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, ”the diplomat wrote, promising her subscribers that she would inform them.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow was taking steps to return to Africa. Thus, according to him, holding the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July, is a strategic choice and a long-term policy of Russia to return to the continent.