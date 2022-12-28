Lavrov said that the United States forbids Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in the hope of exhausting it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained the reason why the United States forbids Ukraine from negotiating with Moscow. According to him, in this way the West hopes that he will be able to exhaust Russia, reports TASS.

“Now everyone is again talking about the need for negotiations, but they immediately accuse us of refusing to negotiate, although Putin has repeatedly said that there are no serious proposals,” the minister said.

He stressed that when the negotiations between the delegations of Moscow and Kyiv took place in Istanbul, the US authorities “hit the hands” of the representatives of Ukraine, explaining that while Russia is not yet exhausted enough to try to come to any agreements with it.

Lavrov also noted that at first the West said that Ukraine was ready to negotiate, but Russia did not want to, and after some time in Kyiv they began to say that they would not negotiate with Russia until it surrendered and paid reparations.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister said that the words of ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements are not related to the fact that she is trying to keep up with the “Russophobia train”.