The absence of negotiations with the United States within the framework of the strategic dialogue is fraught with an avalanche of increased risks. This was announced on December 5 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The minister’s commentary is posted on website foreign policy department.

“We note with regret that at the moment the strategic dialogue between Russia and the United States, which have the largest nuclear arsenals and bear special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, is being held by Washington in a “frozen” state,” Lavrov said in his address to the participants of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference. .

He noted that the latest result of the joint efforts of the two countries was an agreement to extend the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START).

At the same time, according to the minister, in the absence of negotiations to maintain strategic stability, the existing problems will accumulate and this is fraught, as Lavrova pointed out, with increased risks.

In January 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to extend the START Treaty without additional conditions for another five years, until February 5, 2026.

However, the situation changed after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. In August 2022, Moscow temporarily withdrew its facilities from US inspections. The country’s Foreign Ministry explained this by the fact that Washington de facto deprived Russia of the right to conduct inspections of military nuclear facilities in the United States of America.

On November 30, 2022, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow had postponed the meeting of the commission on the Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty because it could not ignore Washington’s actions in Ukraine.

Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov explained that a real dialogue with the United States on strategic stability is possible only if there is an adequate partner in Washington, as well as a willingness not to cross Moscow’s “red lines” in the field of security.