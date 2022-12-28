Foreign Minister Lavrov explained the words about the threat to Putin from the Pentagon with a desire to attract attention

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on his statement on Channel One’s “Big Game” that the words of “unnamed US officials” about a “decapitation strike” on the Kremlin threaten the physical elimination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His words lead RIA News.

Lavrov explained his words about the threat of the Pentagon to Putin by the desire to draw attention to the “anonymous leak”, which sounded aggressive against the backdrop of the position of the Kyiv authorities. In his opinion, the statements of the Ukrainian leadership are similar to the rhetoric of Washington.

“I wanted to deliberately exaggerate this anonymous leak, because this source said (maybe it was her, now it’s politically correct to say he, or she, or it) that such a threat was made, and in principle the Kremlin should not feel safe. Something like this. There was nothing personally about Putin. But everything was clear,” the minister stressed.

The diplomat added that the threat was made, so “the Kremlin should not feel safe.”

Previously, Lavrov responded to a magazine article Newsweek, the authors of which stated that the United States is studying options for a response in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. Among them, according to anonymous sources, there is a scenario of a “decapitation strike” on the Kremlin.