The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the detention of Russian woman Vera Tsvikevich in Minsk and will be interested in her fate. This was announced by the head of the ministry Sergei Lavrov during interview Russian radio stations.

“Of course, we will be interested in her fate, as we do in any other country,” Lavrov commented on the attention of the Foreign Ministry to the situation with Tsvikevich.

The detention of another Russian citizen in Belarus became known on Thursday, January 27. Vera Tsvikevich was detained by the Belarusian security forces in Minsk, charged under article 342 of the Criminal Code of Belarus “Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them.”

It is not the first time that Minsk has begun criminal prosecution of a Russian citizen in the case of violation of the Belarusian legislation on rallies and riots. Earlier, Russian Egor Dudnikov received 11 years in prison, despite the attention of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the visits of the Russian consul to him.

The Belarusian court is also considering the case of Russian woman Sofya Sapega, who is accused of discrediting the authorities in Belarus and inciting social hatred. The girl sent a request for pardon to the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.