Lavrov doubted that Ukraine is ready for a peaceful resolution of the conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov doubted that the Ukrainian authorities are ready for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. This is reported by RIA News.

According to him, Vladimir Zelensky “impolitely commented” on the statements of former US President Donald Trump, who said that if he wins the elections in 2024, he will stop the conflict.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but not about maintaining the current government in Kyiv. He added that Russia has never refused to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.