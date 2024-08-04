Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Ceasefire in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty discussed the conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, reports TASS.

The ministers discussed de-escalation in the region during a telephone conversation. “During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on the developing situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the need for a speedy ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and a general de-escalation of the situation in the region. At the same time, Moscow and Cairo’s continued focus on coordinating actions on the entire range of Middle East issues was confirmed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Egyptian side. The ministers agreed to continue to maintain active contacts on issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated in recent days after rocket strikes in Tehran killed the chairman of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and in Beirut, one of the commanders of the military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shokr. Hamas and Hezbollah have placed the blame on Israel.

Earlier, Lavrov discussed with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani the liquidation of the leader of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. Both sides expressed hope for a settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.