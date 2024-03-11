Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with the envoy of the UN Secretary General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura. This was announced on March 11 website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“The main attention at the meeting was paid to the state and prospects of the Western Sahara settlement process. The stabilizing role of the UN mission to hold the referendum in Western Sahara was noted. An exchange of views took place regarding the prospects for restarting the political process, taking into account de Mistura’s latest contacts with all interested players,” the ministry said.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of achieving a fair, long-term and mutually acceptable solution to the Western Sahara problem on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“During the conversation, a number of aspects of the situation in the region of North Africa and the Middle East were also touched upon. In general, it was emphasized that the UN’s activities remain in demand both in the field of peace and development,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

De Mistura also held separate consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

Western Sahara was a colony of Spain until 1975. Its territory is claimed by Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. To resolve the issue of sovereignty, the UN launched a mission to hold a referendum in Western Sahara.

Earlier, on March 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia has expressed its readiness to continue its contribution to efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Before this, a consultative meeting of representatives of 14 Palestinian political organizations took place in Moscow. Participants in the event condemned the use of violence against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories. Lavrov delivered a welcoming speech and wished the guests from Palestine successful work.

Also on March 1, Lavrov held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. They discussed key aspects of the international agenda, including the state of affairs in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region.