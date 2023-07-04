During a telephone conversation on July 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad exchanged views on topical issues on the regional agenda and discussed the situation in Syria.

“The situation in Syria and around it was discussed in detail. The main attention was paid to the issues of joint coordination at the UN site,” the statement says. message Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Lavrov noted “the importance of the decision taken in May to restore the rights of Syria in the League of Arab States and the positive impact of this event on the processes in the Middle East and North Africa.”

In turn, Mikdad, on behalf of the Syrian leadership, “confirmed Russia’s support for its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation took place on the initiative of the Syrian side.

Earlier, on June 22, Special Representative of the Russian President for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said that Syria, Turkey and Iran agreed with the concept of the “road map”, which was presented by Russia as part of promoting the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus. According to him, the agreement will take some time. At the same time, he noted that the process is moving forward and everyone agreed that it should not be delayed.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry came up with an initiative to hold a consultative meeting between Russia, the League of Arab States (LAS) and the countries of the Middle East region actively involved in the Middle East settlement (BVU).

On June 20, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov, before the start of the 20th round of negotiations, said that Moscow hopes for progress in working on a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus. He also noted the importance of the process, which should be based on agreed principles – mutual respect, territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.